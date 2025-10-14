Karachi — The Sahil Welfare Association (SWA) was delighted to host the bright and compassionate students of Karachi Grammar School (KGS) for an interactive and insightful session at the Association’s office.

During the visit, the students engaged with members of the Sahil Welfare Association team to learn about the organization’s ongoing humanitarian and community development projects along Pakistan’s coastal belt. The session aimed to foster awareness among young people about social responsibility and the power of collective action in improving lives.

In a remarkable display of generosity, the students of Karachi Grammar School collected and donated funds to support SWA’s charitable initiatives. Their enthusiasm, empathy, and commitment to giving back were truly commendable.

The students also expressed keen interest in joining field activities to experience firsthand the impact of welfare work and to contribute meaningfully to projects serving underprivileged coastal communities.

“We were truly inspired by the passion and energy of these young students,” said a spokesperson for Sahil Welfare Association. “Their willingness to learn, give, and serve reflects the true spirit of compassion and civic responsibility. We look forward to organizing a joint session soon to nurture this spirit further.”

The Sahil Welfare Association remains committed to empowering communities through education, healthcare, and sustainable development initiatives — and encourages youth participation as a cornerstone for lasting social change.