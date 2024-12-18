Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan has expelled a student for dancing in women’s clothing at a university event.

A video showing the male student impersonating a girl and dancing to a Bollywood song went viral, prompting the university administration to take disciplinary action.

The video popped up on social media on Tuesday, however, the incident took place a few days ago.

The expelled student’s actions were deemed inappropriate, and the university is determined to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

While the student’s identity remains undisclosed, as his face is not visible in the viral video, the university’s administration confirmed the expulsion.

A spokesperson for Gomal University said that Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah ordered disciplinary measures for the student’s impersonation of a female during the event.

The Vice-Chancellor also directed that disciplinary action be taken against the students who organized the program. In addition, two teachers were suspended for failing to coordinate with the event organizers, and an inquiry committee has been formed.