Karachi—The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a powerful surge during trading, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 1,789 points. With this sharp rise, the index crossed the 177,000-point level and, for the first time, surpassed the historic 178,000 mark.

During the session, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 178,144 points. The strong upward momentum reflects growing investor confidence and heavy buying across key sectors.

Market experts say the rally is driven by positive economic indicators, policy continuity, and optimism about the country’s economic outlook. Investors remain hopeful that the bullish trend may continue in the coming days.

