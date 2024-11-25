Karachi : Bank Alfalah collaborates with the CEIF Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) to drive progress in Islamic Finance. This alliance emphasises innovation, talent development, and sectoral growth by offering sponsorships to nurture future Islamic finance leaders, launching research projects to address emerging industry challenges, and creating platforms for knowledge-sharing through seminars and workshops. Additionally, the Bank aims to develop innovative financial solutions, co-create academic curriculum tailored to Islamic Finance, and promote meaningful engagement with industry stakeholders.