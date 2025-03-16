Karachi: In 2023, a historic step was taken to enhance Pakistan–Ivory Coast relations with the signing of the Karachi–Abidjan Twinning Agreement, marking the beginning of a new era of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.

This was stated Mr.Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, honorary Consul General, in Karachi and T.I Order Of The National Merit, Republic Of Côte d’Ivoire PhD (HC) Hon. Consul, Republic Of Côte d’Ivoire says in a press release.

He said, following this milestone, a road in Karachi was named in honor of late Félix Houphouët-Boigny, the founding father of Ivory Coast, as a tribute to his legacy. This was further strengthened by securing a dedicated space in Karachi for the establishment of an Ivorian Cultural Center, aimed at promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

Dadabhoy, said now, taking another step forward, a road sign bearing the name of Ivory Coast has been placed in Karachi, symbolizing the deepening bond between our nations. In the spirit of reciprocity, Ivory Coast will soon honor Pakistan by naming a road in Abidjan after late Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan.

Beyond cultural ties, honorary Consulate General said that our economic partnership continues to grow, with a bilateral trade turnover of around 200 million US dollars, fostering stronger business and investment opportunities. In this regard, a Pakistani Rice Exhibition is scheduled to take place in Abidjan in May 2025, further promoting trade and strengthening economic collaboration.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire remains committed to further strengthening these ties and fostering long-term cooperation between our two great nations.

“Together, we build stronger ties for a prosperous future!” He added.