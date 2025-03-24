Pakistan : Karachi is set to witness a unique cultural and diplomatic gathering as Russian House Karachi and the All Pakistan Media Alliance collaborate to host a grand Iftar Party on March 23, 2025, in celebration of Yaum-e-Pakistan. The event is expected to bring together media professionals, diplomats, and community leaders in a spirit of unity and festivity.

A Celebration of Unity and Heritage

Yaum-e-Pakistan, or Pakistan Day, holds deep historical significance, commemorating the Lahore Resolution of 1940 that set the foundation for Pakistan’s independence. Marking this occasion with an Iftar gathering highlights the harmony between cultural traditions and national pride.

The partnership between Russian House Karachi and All Pakistan Media Alliance reflects growing people-to-people ties and international camaraderie. By blending cultural diplomacy with Ramadan’s essence of generosity, the event signifies a strengthening of relationships beyond politics and commerce.

A Gathering of Influential Figures

The gathering of influential figures were welcomed by the Director of the Russian House, His Excellency Ruslan M. Prokhorov who meets and converses with individuals from various important sectors, including media, diplomacy, and civil society. The director of the Russian House holds conversation with the guests about diverse significant topics including the Islamic culture in Russia and takes them to the ‘Islam in Russia Photo Exhibition’, and the guests were mesmerized by the photos and applauded for the information given to them by the Director of the Russian House. The event’s RSVP is managed by Ms. Fariha Aqib and Mr. Junaid Ahmed Khan, ensuring a well- organized and memorable evening.

Beyond the traditional Iftar meal, the gathering is poised to serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas. It represents an opportunity for attendees to reflect on Pakistan’s progress while fostering stronger ties between Pakistani and Russian communities.

Strengthening Cross-Cultural Engagement