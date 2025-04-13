Sukkur: Abid Lashari is a well-known disability rights activist from Sindh, Pakistan. He leads the National Disability and Development Forum (NDF), an organization working for the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in Nawabshah and Karachi.

He presented his success story during the Reunion of Pakistan US Alumni Network (PUAN) Sukkur chapter here in Sukkur. He said that he belongs to a small village called Jan Muhammad Lashari, near Nawabshah.

He is not disabled by birth. In his childhood, a fire accident caused severe burns, resulting in the loss of both his hands. Despite this life-changing challenge, he never let his disability become a barrier in his journey. In 2013, he represented Sindh in the U.S. State Department’s Legislative Fellowship Program (LFP). Since then, he has used his international experience to promote equal rights and opportunities for people with disabilities in Pakistan. His life was totally changed his confidence was built on, leadership skills enhanced, he explored number of opportunities to grow up for the welfare and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in Sindh. Later on he represented the PUAN Sukkur chapter as Vice President in twice tenures under his leadership role. Through his US exchange program he met with US legislators, inclusive Disability experts, disability leader fellows to bring good practices and apply learnings in Pakistan.

Through NDF, he focuses on disability rights advocacy, rehabilitation, and community-based services. The organization conducts awareness campaigns, training programs, and support services to empower individuals with disabilities. He is running 04 Rehabilitation Centers with collaboration of Department of Empowerment of persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Government of Sindh, in Nawabshah, Larkana, Gulistan e Johar and Gulshan e Hadeed Karachi, providing free rehabilitation services to the Down syndrome, Autism, ADHD, CP and other intellectual disabilities. Abid Lashari believes in equal rights for all, regardless of physical ability. His story is a powerful example of resilience and determination. He turned personal pain into purpose, working tirelessly to improve the lives of others like him.

Under his leadership, NDF has become a strong voice for marginalized communities across Sindh. Many people have benefited from his work, and his mission for an inclusive society continues to grow stronger.