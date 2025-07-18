Advertisements

Dubai : If you’re planning a Dubai getaway that’s got a little bit of everything, world-class shopping, unique experiences, amazing eats, and plush places to stay, Al Barsha should be high on your list. Right at its heart is the iconic Mall of the Emirates, a place where you can ski in the desert, shop the world’s top brands, or simply kick back with a decadent slice of cheesecake. Here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of it.

Where to shop

Mall of the Emirates isn’t just a mall, it’s the world’s first shopping resort, covering a jaw-dropping 233,467 square metres and home to 630+ brands. From department stores and high-fashion labels to electronics, lifestyle, sports, and home furnishings, this mall is a playground for every kind of shopper. And there’s something for every style and budget. If you love staying ahead of trends without breaking the bank, head straight to Bershka. Globally known for its youthful, edgy collections, it’s your go-to for street style, statement pieces, and fun seasonal picks that won’t cost a fortune.

For a more classic, all-American vibe, Abercrombie & Fitch has been setting the style bar since 1892. Discover new-season staples for everyone, men and women and kids. Think timeless denim, iconic shirts, comfy sweats, and effortless basics that will see you through your Dubai adventures in style.

Besides this, if you are stopping over in Dubai, you’ll know that the entire city is a shopping hub, especially with Dubai Summer Surprises, the city’s biggest retail extravaganza packed with unbeatable sales and family fun. From trending fashion to fresh furniture and unique gifts, stores across Dubai are slashing prices on the latest collections. So, grab your shopping bags and don’t miss the chance to catch amazing deals, raffle draws, and sunny discounts while the summer sales last from June 27, 2025 to August 31, 2025!

Mall of the Emirates

What to do

One of the most iconic attractions inside the mall is Ski Dubai, the Middle East’s first indoor ski resort. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a seasoned skier, you can ski, snowboard, or just roll around in fresh snow all year long. Families love the Snow Park area, where kids (and grown-ups) can enjoy snow slides, zorbing, and, best of all, meet and interact with the resident penguins, a totally surreal Dubai experience!

Right next to Ski Dubai is Magic Planet, one of the region’s best indoor family entertainment centres. It’s packed with arcade games, rides, and attractions that range from toddler-friendly fun to thrill-filled simulators for older kids and teens. It’s the perfect pit stop when you need to recharge the kids after a day of shopping.

When you’re ready to wind down, catch the latest blockbusters at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates’ state-of-the-art multiplex. Expect massive screens, premium surround sound, and a line-up that has everything from Hollywood’s biggest hits to regional and international films. Whether you plan ahead for a must-watch release or go spontaneous, it’s a perfect way to spend a relaxing evening.

Magic Planet

Where to eat

All that shopping and fun will work up an appetite, but don’t worry, you’re spoiled for choice here. Step into The Cheesecake Factory for a meal that feels like an event in itself. This beloved global chain is famous for its massive menu (seriously, it’s a book!) with dishes inspired by cuisines around the world. From their signature pastas, steaks, and burgers to legendary cheesecakes in dozens of flavours, every craving is covered. Portions are generous, so come hungry

And if you’re looking for something a little more tranquil, Eugène Eugène is a must-visit. Inspired by greenhouses and traditional market halls, this modern brasserie is an oasis in the heart of the city. With its fresh, airy atmosphere and menu full of seasonal dishes, it’s a wonderful spot to unwind, whether you’re grabbing a coffee, brunch, or settling in for a laid-back dinner.

Eugène Eugène

Where to stay

Why limit your visit to a day trip when you can stay right at the centre of the action? Two five-star hotels connect directly to the mall, so you’re never far from shopping, dining, or hitting the slopes. An award-winning luxury escape, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates offers over 350 plush rooms and suites with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, or if you’re feeling extra fancy, book one of the unique Aspen Ski Chalets overlooking Ski Dubai’s snow-covered slopes. This hotel is all about indulgence: enjoy Spanish tapas and paellas at Salero Tapas & Bodega, savour elegant afternoon teas at Aspen, or unwind by the pool after a day exploring. Plus, its prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road means you’re perfectly positioned to check off Dubai’s top attractions, from Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa to the beaches and the Museum of the Future.

Also connected directly to the mall, Sheraton Dubai Mall of the Emirates Hotel delivers comfort, convenience, and classic five-star hospitality. It’s ideal for families, couples, or anyone wanting to keep their Dubai adventure super easy. Think shopping, entertainment, and dining, all just a short elevator ride away. The Sheraton’s central spot means you are minutes from everything, whether you want to hit the golf courses, relax on Jumeirah Beach, or head downtown for iconic Dubai landmarks.