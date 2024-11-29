Karachi Pakistan : (November-29-2024)The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, and the President and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain, said on Friday that the business community pays tribute to the political and military leadership for handling the recent political crisis well.

He said that the government’s patience and tolerance have made this march a failure, which has relieved the masses and the business community.

He added that the focus should be on economic development and providing all possible relief to the people.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said Islamabad had been a battlefield for several days. Still, despite this, the President of Belarus visited Pakistan with a 70-member high-power delegation and dozens of agreements were signed.

He underlined that the stock exchange also crossed the 100,000-point mark, which shows the growing confidence of the international and business communities.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the stock market has not performed well since 2017, but the IMF program and the determination of the political and military leadership to improve the economy have changed the situation.

In addition, the business community has become convinced that the anarchist group will no longer be allowed to influence the country’s economy.

The business leader said the central bank had $2.9 billion in May. Still, it has increased to $16 billion; oil prices are moderate. At the same time, smuggling and unnecessary imports have been controlled, which has improved the overall economic situation.

Due to better strategy, inflation and interest rates are declining, which has made the business community and the public optimistic about the future. The stock market was affected for a few days by the recent attack on Islamabad, but things have improved, leading to a huge surge in the stock market yesterday.

Mian Zahid Hussain said the business community does not care who is in power. Still, they have become convinced that the policies will continue, which has increased their morale.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that investment is essential for the country’s long-term economic development, and employment provision is fundamental for this.

Almost sixty per cent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, who are already worried due to unemployment while providing human resources to the anarchist gang.

He said that the government should fully focus on providing employment to the youth to prevent them from engaging in negative activities and that FPCCI should fully cooperate with the government for this noble cause.