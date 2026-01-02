Karachi—The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a strong bullish trend as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the historic milestone of 178,000 points. The index was trading at 178,005 points after gaining 1,650 points during the session.

Market sentiment remained positive, driven by increased investor confidence and active buying across key sectors. Banking, energy, and cement stocks led the rally, providing strong support to the overall market.

Analysts attribute the surge to improving economic indicators, policy continuity, and optimism regarding foreign investment. Investors believe that if the current momentum continues, the market may achieve further record highs in the coming sessions.

Advertisements