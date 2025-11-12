Karachi Pakistan : Syeda Amna Nasir Jamal, chairperson Tavuun Welfare Association, has been named the winner of a Bronze Awards from Pakistan in the categories of Female Thought Leader of the Year, Most Innovative Woman of the Year and Organization of the year in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business .

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the creators of the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards. The Stevies are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 190 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received it’s most varied and diverse body of nominations ever, and that’s reflected in the caliber of this year’s winning nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners on 10 of November during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.