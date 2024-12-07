White House Press Office : As Commander in Chief, I have one solemn responsibility: protect the American people from harm. That’s why, over the last four years, I made beating the opioid epidemic a central focus of my Unity Agenda at home—and my cooperation with world leaders abroad.

Earlier this week, we saw the impact: Mexican security forces seized more than twenty million doses of illicit fentanyl—enough to kill 15 percent of all Americans. I want to thank President Claudia Sheinbaum for her leadership and partnership that made this possible, and the many military and law enforcement officials on both sides of the border who have dedicated their lives to countering fentanyl, disrupting traffickers, and saving their fellow citizens. It matters.

And we won’t let up. Under my Administration, we have seized more fentanyl at our border in the last two years, than the previous five years combined. We’ve put dozens of major cartel leaders and money launderers behind bars. And latest data shows over a 14 percent drop in overdose deaths across the nation—that’s the largest decrease on record.

These aren’t just facts and figures. They are families. Families who don’t have to bear the loss of a child, or parent, or spouse. So today, with partners around the world—including Mexico—we vow to double down on our work to size more drugs. To stop more traffickers. To save more lives. And to we make it clear: enough is enough.