White House USA : I congratulate Yamandú Orsi on his election to serve as Uruguay’s 43rd President. I also send my congratulations to the people of Uruguay for their unyielding commitment to democracy as they successfully exercised the fundamental right to vote.

In the over 150 years of diplomatic relations between Uruguay and the United States, we have built an enduring partnership based on our peoples’ shared values. Uruguay has been at the vanguard of promoting democracy in the Americas, as well as leading in the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity to invest in innovations that create opportunities for the middle class throughout the hemisphere. As President-elect Orsi prepares to take office in March, I am confident our two countries will continue our work together to build more secure and prosperous futures for our people.