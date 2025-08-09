Advertisements

Karachi Pakistan : I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the timely intervention of Field Marshal Mr. Asim Munir. At a time when the business community is facing significant challenges due to recent changes in the FBR’s policies under the 2024–2025 budget, this support is both commendable and necessary. We are businessmen — not criminals — and the sudden, burdensome regulations have caused serious concern across all sectors.

Under the visionary leadership of our respected Patron-in-Chief of UBG, Mr. Tanveer — a prominent and highly regarded business tycoon of Pakistan — the business community has united as one voice. Numerous meetings were held with government officials and the Finance Ministry to address our collective concerns.

We deeply appreciate that Field Marshal Asim Munir took the initiative to invite business leaders for a direct and open dialogue. Mr. Tanveer, known for his bold and constructive approach, led the delegation, joined by other notable figures including Mr. Ejaz Goher and Mr. Atif Ikram, representing FPCCI, along with several other top businessmen from across Pakistan.

The meeting with the Field Marshal proved to be highly fruitful. His strong commitment to Pakistan’s economic revival and his recent high-level international engagements — including his important meeting with President Donald Trump, who praised him for his leadership — have brought new optimism to the business community.

As a result of his vision and tireless efforts, Pakistan’s Finance Ministry has successfully finalized a significant trade deal with the United States. These strategic moves are clear steps toward making Pakistan a leading economic power — an “Asian Tiger” — in the years ahead.

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s patriotism, foresight, and unwavering dedication to national progress are truly unforgettable. We, the business community, stand firmly behind him and the mission to transform Pakistan’s future.

With the continued support of Field Marshal Asim Munir and the dynamic leadership of Mr. Tanveer and the UBG team, we are confident that Pakistan will rise and shine on the global stage.

Pakistan is a land of immense blessings — now is the time to unite, rebuild, and make Pakistan great again.

On behalf of SSC Group and the business community of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Field Marshal Asim Munir and Mr. Tanveer for their outstanding leadership and support at this critical juncture.