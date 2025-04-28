Starlink’s satellite internet service in Pakistan has been delayed again, as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided not to issue the company’s full license based solely on its temporary registration. While Starlink had initially been granted temporary registration by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) on March 21, it will not receive a full license until it completes all necessary regulatory and technical steps for permanent registration.

The PTA has made it clear that the issuance of Starlink’s full license is contingent on the completion of these procedures, and it will wait for the permanent registration before moving forward. Starlink representatives have confirmed they are awaiting final approval but stated that only the government and PTA can provide specific reasons for the delays.

Earlier, IT Minister Shaza Fatima had announced that satellite internet services were expected to start by November or December 2025, with Starlink being a key player in the market, along with Shanghai Space. However, these recent delays could push back the expected launch timeline.

Despite the hold-up in licensing, Starlink is proceeding with infrastructure preparations. However, the launch is still subject to fulfilling all regulatory and legal requirements.

Starlink’s Expected Service Packages in Pakistan Although an official launch date remains uncertain, reports indicate that Starlink will offer three service packages:

Residential Package : Rs35,000/month (50-250 Mbps), with a one-time installation fee of Rs110,000.

: Rs35,000/month (50-250 Mbps), with a one-time installation fee of Rs110,000. Business Package : Rs95,000/month, with a one-time setup cost of Rs220,000.

: Rs95,000/month, with a one-time setup cost of Rs220,000. Mobility Package: Rs50,000/month, with a one-time hardware fee of Rs120,000.

While Starlink’s satellite internet offers advantages over traditional broadband, the high prices of its packages could limit its accessibility for the average Pakistani consumer.

Even after receiving its full license, Starlink will face several challenges, such as setting up ground stations, obtaining security clearances, and integrating into Pakistan’s telecom ecosystem, which could take up to a year. Additionally, satellite internet services require more regulatory approvals compared to conventional networks, which may delay the rollout further. Despite these hurdles, Starlink’s eventual launch is expected to increase competition in the broadband sector, potentially driving improvements in service offerings by existing internet providers.