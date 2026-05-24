KARACHI: The “Star Chef Cooking Competition” brought joy, creativity and inspiration to Karachi as differently-abled children displayed their cooking skills during a heartwarming event at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

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The event took place on May 16 and focused on inclusion, confidence-building and skill development for special children.

Event Organized by Hooriezeh Care and Memon Zaiqa

The competition was organised by Hooriezeh Care and Memon Zaiqa under the leadership of Chairperson Aisha Fayyaz.

Organisers said the initiative aimed to provide differently-abled children with a positive platform to express their creativity and confidence.

Mothers Honored During Emotional Tribute

The event also featured a special Mother’s Day tribute to honour mothers for their unconditional love, support and sacrifices.

The emotional segment celebrated the important role mothers play in empowering and encouraging their children.

Participants and guests appreciated the tribute, which added warmth and meaning to the gathering.

Memon Zaiqa Chef Crowned

A major highlight of the event was the crowning ceremony of the “Memon Zaiqa Chef”.

The award recognised excellence in culinary skills and contributions toward promoting traditional cuisine and cultural food heritage.

Distinguished Guests Attend Event

Several notable personalities attended the event and encouraged the participants.

The guests included Mehwish Parekh, Yasmeen Hashmani, Aneela Ansari, Aamir Roger Bhatti and Nikita V. Kosiakov.

Their presence highlighted the importance of inclusive community initiatives and support for differently-abled children.

Platform of Hope and Empowerment

Organisers said the Star Chef Competition served as a strong platform for recognition, empowerment and encouragement.

The event demonstrated that every child can shine when given opportunity, support and appreciation.