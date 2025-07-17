Advertisements

Karachi,17 July 2025:Standard Chartered Bank hosted a focused client engagement event in Karachi, bringing together leading technology and IT-enabled service providers to explore strategic approaches to managing cross-border growth.

The discussion focused on how tailored foreign exchange (FX) solutions can support businesses in navigating international markets with greater confidence and efficiency.

Pakistan’s tech exports are one of our most promising economic stories and we’re only scratching the surface. The IT sector hasemerged as a key contributor to national exports, with global demand for software development, back-office support, and digital services continuing to grow.

Standard Chartered is uniquely positioned to support this growth. With a presence in over 50 markets, the Bank offers deep market insight,end-to-end FX execution capabilities, and competitive pricing—enabling clients to optimise their global operations and reduce transaction friction.

Commenting on the event, Saadya Riaz, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking said “Technology companies in Pakistan are reaching new international frontiers, and we’re proud to support them with the tools and insights they need to manage global complexity. By combining our global network strength with local understanding, we enable clients to access markets, manage risk, and streamline their currency transactions. Our FX solutions are designed to meet the needs of fast-growing, globally connected businesses.”

The event reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to support high-impact sectors and help clients capture growth opportunities across borders. By bringing together market experts and clients, Standard Chartered continues to foster meaningful dialogue around innovation, resilience, and global?expansion.