Three-year initiative will equip women-led start-ups with essential skills, financing, and networks to

drive long-term impact.

Pakistan, 06 March 2025: Standard Chartered today announced a partnership with Village Capital

to continue and expand its Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator across Africa, the Middle

East, and Pakistan.

Part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered (Futuremakers), the Bank’s global youth economic

empowerment initiative for disadvantaged young people, and with funding from the Standard

Chartered Foundation, Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator will provide specialised training,

catalytic funding, and access to a global network of peers, finance providers, industry leaders, and

ecosystem partners.

Over three years, 400 women entrepreneurs will receive support to build thriving microbusinesses,

create jobs, and drive lasting social and environmental impact. The initiative aims to:

? Provide more than 32 catalytic grants totalling almost USD1.9m

? Enable and support over 1,200 jobs.

Delivered in collaboration with local expert implementing partners, the Accelerator will be available

across 12 of Standard Chartered’s markets, continuing in Bahrain, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya,

Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia*, South Africa*, UAE, and Zambia, and expanding to two new

markets – Uganda and Egypt.

Tanuj Kapilashrami, Chief Strategy and Talent Officer at Standard Chartered, said: “Empowering

women is critical to economic growth, and central to our stand of lifting participation by unleashing

the financial potential of women and small businesses. We believe equitable access to funding and

resources is essential to fostering innovation and driving meaningful social impact – whether it be

through our Futuremakers philanthropic programmes, our banking propositions such as the SC

Women’s International Network, or the work we do towards supporting a diverse supplier base.

Through the Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator, we are addressing the systemic challenges

women microbusiness owners face, creating pathways for them to scale their businesses which will,

in turn, help drive positive change in their communities.”

Highlighting the partnership's impact, Rachel Crawford, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at

Village Capital, said: “Our partnership with Standard Chartered is a gamechanger for women-led

start-ups across Africa, the Middle East, and Pakistan. By providing critical resources, catalytic

capital, and market-level support, we aim to drive inclusive economic growth and ensure that

women entrepreneurs can scale their businesses and impact communities at a transformative

level.”

Commenting on the impact of the programme, a Women in Tech alumna, Priscilla, CEO and Co-

Founder of Rhea, a microbusiness based in Kenya, said: “The Women in Tech programme has

been a gamechanger for my company. It not only provided access to crucial capital, but also a start-

up support system that is tailored for women entrepreneurs to ensure they can align their

businesses for impact. I’ve gained the financial tools, mentorship, and network needed to scale my

business with confidence.”

Launching Futuremakers Women in Tech

Applications for the 2025 Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator will open in late April.

Participants will receive investment-readiness training, personalised development plans, and expert

mentorship, working with advisors and industry leaders to strengthen their business models and

access networking opportunities. More than USD600K in grant funding for entrepreneurs will be

distributed annually across markets.

Since launching more than a decade ago, Women in Tech has helped more than 4,000 women

across 17 of Standard Chartered’s markets. Today’s news follows the announcement that

Futuremakers Women in Tech is continuing in the US, with applications already underway.

Futuremakers Women in Tech is one of several programmes that aim to tackle inequality and

empower disadvantaged young people. Since launching in 2019, Futuremakers has enabled and

supported more than 88,900 jobs.

*Funding for Futuremakers Women in Tech in Saudi Arabia and South Africa is from Standard Chartered not

Standard Chartered Foundation.