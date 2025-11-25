ISLAMABAD, 25 November 2025: A national Policy Advocacy Workshop – “Voices for Education: From Evidence to Action” brought together government officials, development partners, and community organisations to advance efforts for quality, inclusive, and resilient education in Pakistan.

Federal Joint Secretary Education Asif Iqbal Asif thanked RSPN for its education programmes, including ECW’s MYRP, and stressed the need to address the 26 million out-of-school children, especially in the wake of recent floods. He reaffirmed government commitment to improving education and special education.

ECW Education Programme Manager Amani Bwami Passy highlighted ECW’s support through MYRP and the newly announced First Emergency Response (FER) grant for flood-damaged schools, reiterating commitment to education in emergencies.

Advertisements

RSPN Vice Chairman and SRSP CEO Masood ul Mulk emphasised collaboration among government, communities, and development partners to improve education in underserved rural areas.

Special Secretary Education Balochistan Abdul Salam appreciated MYRP’s impact in Loralai, Kohlu and Panjgur, and urged ECW to expand the programme to more districts.

RSPN CEO Shandana Khan acknowledged contributions of partners including UNICEF, ECW, BRSP and FCDO, noting that MYRP and ongoing EiE initiatives provide strong evidence for scale-up of quality education in crises.

Deputy Secretary SED South Punjab Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq highlighted unified training systems, climate-resilient schools, and RSPN’s support to flood-affected schools.

MYRP Programme Manager Nasreen Shaikh shared that 49,782 children, including out-of-school children, were reached across three Balochistan districts through ECE and ALP centres, community mobilisation, teacher training, WASH improvements, girls’ transport support, vocational training, assistive devices and psychosocial support.

A session led by ESWG Coordinator Ehsan Ullah highlighted coordinated emergency education response under MYRP, which led to ECW’s recent FER grant.

Panel discussions showcased experiences of RSPs, communities, students and teachers on strengthening education resilience, community engagement, and system improvements during crises.

MYRP beneficiary children performed a role play titled “Ghar se Umeed Tak Ka Taleemi Safar,” depicting how project support enables children’s re-enrolment and learning continuity.

Videos highlighting key programme achievements were screened, followed by distribution of shields and certificates.

In concluding remarks, RSPN COO Bashir Anjum stressed that resilient education requires collaborative action, evidence sharing and strong government-partner integration to ensure no child is left behind.