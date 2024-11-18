KARACHI: The Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah has announced to make two roads of SITE industrial area as Model Roads in respect of cleanliness, garbage lifting and door to door garbage collection.

He was addressing members of SITE Association of Industry on the occasion of his visit the other day. He was accompanied by high officials of his department. Those present in the meeting included President of SITE Association, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Vice President Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, former presidents Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Abdul Rasheed, Former SVP Saleem Nagaria, Hussain Moosani, Tariq Ali Nizamani (SSWMB), Saifullah (SITE LTD), Faheemuddin Shaikh (SITE LTD), Muhammad Kamran Lakhani, Abdul Rehman Fudda, Junaid-ur-Rehman, Ehtesham Rais, Muhammad Tahir Goreja and others.

The proposed Model Streets include Naurus to Dollar Road and NINA Street. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, while responding to a complaint from a member, announced to immediately start door to door garbage collection from industries. He clarified that MUCT is not the SSWMB tax and KMC has no role in cleaning of the area. On this occasion, he also gave statistics of garbage collection from the city.

Earlier, President of SITE Association, Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the Chief Guest to the Association and appreciated him for sparing time on short notice for the meeting. He said that the SSWMB team is doing wonderful job in SITE. The Association has launched Clean & Green SITE drive and the activities of SSWMB are being shared with members from the platform of the Association. He suggested to make few streets as Model Streets

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh on this occasion, assured the MD SSWMB of Association’s full support & cooperation in making SITE area clean & green and added that the meeting has been convened to redress the issue of lack of coordination among the signatories of the MOA and to clearly identify their role & responsibilities. He requested the MD SSWMB to send an introductory presentation for information of members. He further said that nullah cleaning is a big problem for SITE area. He categorically mentioned that members desirous to see SITE clean, must pay their SSWMB bill.

Former SVP Saleem Nagaria on this occasion, briefed the members in detail about the services of SSWMB and the agreement signed among SSWMB, SITE Limited and SITE Association of Industry. He lauded the efforts of SSWMB team in cleaning the area despite low collection and expressed the hope that the billing portal will be helpful in enhancing SSWMB collections from the area. During past three-year, SITE area presented much better picture during monsoon rains, he remarked.