Karachi : Sui Southern Gas Company launched its Operation Girift campaign in 2016, with the objectives to educate the masses regarding the stern consequences of being involved in gas theft and discouraging such heinous acts for the betterment of the society. Ever since its launch, the Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department, in collaboration with the theft and recovery teams of Customer Relations Department (CRD), have apprehended scores of miscreants involved in this horrific crime. Every week, the team pulls out all stops to bring down increasing incidences of gas theft, by raiding and disconnecting illegal gas connections on a domestic and commercial level.

SS&CGTO teams along with CRD teams continued their upward trend by disconnecting 4,962 illegal gas connections in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan. In Karachi, 4,450 illegal gas connections were removed, followed by 479 in Balochistan, 30 in Hyderabad, and 3 in Nawabshah. All equipment being used for accessing gas illegally from the mains service line was removed and taken in custody on spot and appropriate claims were raised against all those involved in stealing natural gas.

Meanwhile, the team of SS&CGTO Department Hyderabad, visited Katchi Abadi, Tando Yousuf area Hyderabad, where they found gas being used directly from the Company’s main distribution line for Commercial purpose in “Kangan (Bangle Making)” by installing a clamp in the main gas line. Appropriate claims will be raised against the culprit involved. In another raid on Bukhari Tower Apartment at Mehmoodabad, Karachi, culprit was found using heavy gas generator for power generation directly through the Company’s main service line. FIR was registered against Syed M. Saqib, and appropriate claim will be raised against the culprit.

It should also be noted that SSGC continues to achieve prosecution successes one after the other as the claims are proven in Court. Recently, Honorable Gas Utility Court, Jamshoro, convicted accused Muhammad Tasleem, who was caught using gas directly for commercial purpose. He paid a quantum of loss amounting to Rs. 2,210,400/- and will have to pay an additional fine of Rs, 10,000/-.

For those still taking this act lightly, should know that when caught red handed, gas thieves can face imprisonment of up to 14 years, and pay a fine of up to Rs. 1000,000/-. So instead of resorting to obtaining gas through illegal means, opt for the way that will save you and your family from facing severe consequences, as operations against gas thieves will intensify in the future and SSGC will continue to bring those involved in these crimes to justice.