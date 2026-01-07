Karachi (7th January 2026) — Malik Khuda Bakhsh, President of Pakistan Business Group (Karachi Region), Convener of FPCCI’s Energy Standing Committee, and Senior Vice Chairman of PPD, congratulated FPCCI’s Vice President Asif Inam on his appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC).

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that Asif Inam is a distinguished Pakistani businessman and industrialist with a strong presence in the textile sector. He also serves as Vice President of FPCCI and is an active leader of the United Business Group. Having traveled extensively across the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, the Middle East, and the Far East, Asif Inam has gained broad international exposure. He is an expert in the cotton and textile sectors and has conducted significant research in these fields. He possesses detailed knowledge of various cotton varieties and has a deep understanding of the national energy challenges, particularly those affecting the textile industry. His views on economic, trade, and industrial matters are widely recognized, and his opinions are frequently sought by national media platforms.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh further mentioned that Asif Inam is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond International Corporation Limited, a leading textile spinning enterprise with an annual turnover of approximately Rs 12 billion, and also serves as the Chairman and Director of Cotton Mills Limited, another prominent spinning mill with an annual turnover of about Rs 14 billion.

He added that Asif Inam is a valuable asset to the gas sector, and his knowledge is invaluable. It is hoped that he will focus on addressing the issues faced by the business community in the energy sector with great dedication.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh also congratulated the newly elected directors, including Zuhair Siddiqui, Saira Najeeb Ahmed, Usman Ahmed Chaudhry, Muhammad Dawood Bazai, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Rehan Hashmi, Mohammad Ali Khan, Khalid Rahman, Salima Feerasta, and Navaid Malik.