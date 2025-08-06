Advertisements

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a planned interruption of gas supply in various parts of Karachi from 10 PM tonight (Wednesday) until 6 AM on Thursday morning.

An SSGC spokesperson stated that this temporary suspension is necessary for the relocation of a 24-inch diameter gas pipeline near the Jam Sadiq Bridge. The pipeline is being shifted to facilitate ongoing construction work for the BRT Yellow Line project.

The areas impacted by the suspension include all phases of DHA, Defence View, and Akhtar Colony. Additionally, residents of Azam Basti, Qayyumabad, and Clifton Blocks 3, 5, and 6 will experience gas outages during this period.

Gas supply interruptions in Karachi are a routine occurrence due to infrastructure maintenance and load management issues. SSGC frequently enforces gas holidays for industries, CNG stations, and occasionally for residential zones when pipeline repairs or realignment works are underway.