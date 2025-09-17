Karachi : Ever since the Gas Theft and Recovery Act was passed in 2016, Sui Southern Gas Company has shown zero tolerance against incidences of gas theft and has been fighting to eliminate this evil from the society. The Company has been pulling out all stops to bring down such incidences in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

In an intensive anti-gas theft crackdown drive in Larkana region, CGTO Larkana along with team of Theft Section and Distribution Shikarpur conducted a joint raid at Siddique Mari Circular Road, Shikarpur. The culprits namely Mehtab Ali Soomro S/o Murad Ali Soomro and Aijaz Shah were caught red handed for using gas directly from riser piece below the service valve for power generation. They were operating a 15 KW Generator to illegally supply the electricity to shops and houses on commercial basis. The culprits had stored the gas in two plastic balloons through which they used to supply gas to the generator during gas profiling period in the night time. The total connected load was found to be 188 cft / hr. FIR has been lodged against the culprits and claims are being raised accordingly.

SSGC is taking aggressive steps in gas theft infested areas with the special help and full coordination of local police and will remain committed to eliminate gas theft and by holding the offender accountable. As a result of these anti-gas theft activities, complaints of low-pressure from customers gets reduced. The Company requests its esteemed customers to come forward and report incidences of gas theft in their communities so that this evil can be uprooted from the society.