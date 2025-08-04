Advertisements

Karachi : Sui Southern Gas Company has been pulling out all stops to bring down incidences of gas theft in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. In an intensive anti-gas theft crackdown drive in Larkana region, CGTO Larkana along with Theft Section and Distribution Larkana teams continued to conduct multiple raids at different locations in Larkana region and took immediate actions against the gas thieves.

Four different joint raids were conducted at Village Mahota Larkana by CGTO team Larkana along with CRD and Distribution teams. It was found that Wajid Hussain, Safdar Hussain, Hussain Bux and Zameer Hussain Kodrani residents of Village Mahota were using gas from domestic meters for commercial purposes to run two bakeries and one Atta Chakki by deploying two Bathi and one 3KW Generator. Gas meters were disconnected and service lines were killed on the spot.

In an intensive anti-gas theft crackdown drive, CGTO Larkana along with Theft Section and Distribution teams conducted a raid at Sub Zone Dokri. Culprit Sarfaraz Hussain was caught red handed who was illegally using gas by directly tapping 1” dia distribution main line near old NADRAs office Gadhi Mohalla Dokri. The crime was being conducted for power generation for shops and households by operating one 6-cylinder Hino engine. The total connected load was 630 cft/hr for which FIR was lodged against the accused and claims are being raised accordingly.

Another joint raid was conducted at Shikarpur zone by CGTO team Larkana along with Distribution team where Ali Sher, Imdad Ali Jakha and Mir Hassan were found using gas from their domestic meters for commercial purposes. Gas theft was being done for power generation as it was being sold to shops and households with the help of three heavy generators 20 KW, 18 KW and 12 KW, each. Gas meters were disconnected and service lines were killed on the spot.

Two joint raids were conducted by CGTO team Larkana at Sub Zone Dokri where Dilip Kumar and Seth Mohan Lal were using gas from domestic meters for power generation with total connected load of 288 cft/hr. Gas meters were disconnected and service lines were killed.

Fifteen other raids were conducted in different areas of Larkana region including Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kandh Kot, Qamber Shadad Kot, Sub Zone Dokri, Sub Zone Lakhi, Sub Zone Rato Dero and Sub Zone Nau Dero where domestic meters were illegally being used for commercial purposes. Approximate connected load was found to be 3,000 cft/hr for which theft claims have been raised accordingly.

It should be noted that SSGC is taking aggressive steps in gas theft infested areas with the special help and complete coordination of local police and will continue to eliminate this evil from the society. As a result of these raids, in the areas of SSGC’s anti-gas theft operations, the low-pressure complaints have noticeably reduced. The Company requests its esteemed customers to come forward and report incidences of gas theft in their communities so that this evil can be uprooted from society.