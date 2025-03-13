The Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. has had a clear stance against gas theft; it is unacceptable! For this purpose, the Company set up a Counter Gas Theft Operations (CGTO) Department nearly a decade ago, in order to curb the rising incidences of gas theft. Along with Security Services (SS), Customer Relations Department (CRD), and Recovery department, the CGTO has been making full strides towards accomplishing its goals.

Recently, the Company disconnected 3,394 illegal gas connections across its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. The highest disconnections were made in Karachi, with the disconnections totaling 2,965, with the majority of the illegal connections being in Korangi’s different sectors. Whereas in Balochistan, the teams removed 337 illegal gas connections followed by 92 in Hyderabad.

Gas theft is a serious crime against the community and SSGC has been fighting this menace day in and day out. The Company requests its esteemed customers to come forward and report incidences of gas theft via their helpline 1199, or by contacting through their mobile application SSGC Customer Connect, or through their various social media handles.

The Company also urges its customers to refrain from the usage of gas compressors, especially in this Holy month of Ramadan, as it is not only life threatening, but can also lead to a fine of Rs. 100,000/- or jail for six months.