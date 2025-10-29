Karachi : Sui Southern Gas Company has been pulling out all steps to bring down menace of gas theft in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan. In an intensive grand anti-gas theft crackdown drive in Karachi & other regions, SS&CGTO along with CRD Theft Section, Distribution Department, SSGC Police & Local Police continued to conduct multiple raids at different locations in Karachi region and took immediate actions against gas thieves.

Recently in a raid, the team found a direct underground connection from SSGC’s 8 inches distribution line which was found to be supplying gas to 200 houses of Soomar Goth, National Highway, Steel Town, Malir-Karachi. Culprits were taking Rs. 20000/- advance and Rs 2000 as monthly payment. FIR has been lodged against culprits Allah Wadaya Abbasi S/o. Allah Wasaya & Rafiq Buledi S/o. Hamal Khan for providing illegal direct connections to the residents.

Advertisements

In another raid SS&CGTO also found direct underground illegal connection from SSGC’s 6 inches distribution line. The illegal gas was being supplied to approximately 300 houses of Sector 30/C of Shah Latif Town & 100 houses of Benazirabad in jurisdictions of Police Station of Steel Town. In this case as well the culprits were found to be Allah Wadaya Abbasi S/o. Allah Wasaya & Shafiq Arain who were taking Rs. 20000/- advance and Rs. 3000 as monthly payment. FIR has been lodged against them.

Meanwhile in Yar Mohammad Goth, Malir-Karachi, culprits Muhammad Younus Khan S/o. Haji Gulistan Khan & Muhammad Rafiq had punctured SSGC’s 20 inches main distribution line via which they were supplying gas illegally to 300 houses. Culprits were taking Rs. 10000/- advance and Rs 2000 as monthly payment. FIRs have been lodged against all those involved in these culprits.

Strict action will be taken against those people who continue to waste this preciously and quickly depleting resource. SSGC will continue to crackdown on gas theft infested colonies, and will fight this menace until it is uprooted from society.