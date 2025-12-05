Karachi : Sui Southern Gas Company has been pulling out all steps to bring down menace of gas theft in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan. In an intensive grand anti-gas theft crackdown drive in Karachi & other regions, SS&CGTO along with CRD Theft Section, Distribution Department, SSGC Police & Local Police continued to conduct multiple raids at different locations in Karachi region and took immediate actions against gas thieves.

Recently, a raid was conducted at Plastic Moulding Factory in Korangi, Karachi, where the culprit had tampered the meter to reverse the meter reading. FIR has been registered against Muhammad Shakil Hussain S/o Muhammad Hussain. In another raid at Soomar Goth, Malir, Karachi, the team detected an underground illegal connection that was supplying gas to approximately 200 households from SSGC’s 8-inch distribution line. The culprits were charging Rs. 20,000 advance payment and Rs. 2,000 as monthly payment. FIR has been registered against Ali Hasan S/o Lal Buksh, Waseem Gul S/o Shah Jahan, Sarfaraz S/o Ghulam Shabbir.

In another aid at Allah Malik Shinwari Karahi & BBQ Restaurant, Quaidabad, Karachi, the culprit was founds to have tampered with the meter to reverse meter readings. FIR has been registered against Gulla Jan S/o Gul Jan. Meanwhile, in a raid at an apartment in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, an underground illegal connection was found leading from SSGC’s main supply line, via which gas was being supplied to 22 flats. The culprit was charging Rs. 3,000/- per flat on a monthly basis. FIR has been registered against Zeeshan Safdar S/o Muhammad Safdar. Whereas in Hassan Panhwar Goth, 500 houses were receiving gas illegally, where they were being charged Rs. 30,000 advance payment and Rs. 2,500 per month. FIR has been registered against Banaras Khan S/o Taj Muhammad Khan, Rahib Khan S/o Muhammad Khan Surghani, Imtiaz Ali S/o Rasool Buksh.

The team also raided Baghwan Goth, where they found 250 houses receiving gas illegally. Culprits were charging Rs. 7,000 as advance payment and Rs. 1,500 as monthly payment. FIR has been registered against Muneer Ali S/o Anwer Ali. All meterials used for illegally accessing gas were removed on spot, and appropriate claims will be raised against all those involved in this heinous crime.