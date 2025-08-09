Advertisements

Karachi : Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. has been fighting the menace known as gas theft to bring down the rising incidences and prevent loss of a highly valuable and quickly depleting natural resource. The Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations teams have been carrying out surveys to identify gas theft infested colonies, and carry out raids to curb gas theft in SSGC’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

Recently, in an intensive anti-gas theft crackdown drive in Karachi region, CGTO Karachi continued to conduct multiple raids at different locations whereby, the teams identified direct underground connection from 16’ inches main Distribution line of SSGC, which was found to be supplying illegal gas connections to approximately 280 houses of Mian Khan Goth near Steel Town, Karachi. FIR has been lodged against culprits Mazhar, Idrees, Niaz wali & Amir Jatoi for providing illegal direct connections to the residents of the Goth. Appropriate claims will be raised accordingly.

Meanwhile in another raid, CGTO department along with SSGC Police & Recovery department conducted four joint raids where they found culprits using gas directly from service line in Milk Shops, Moulding Factory & Nan Shop at Azam Town, New Karachi, Mach Goth & Scheme# 33, Karachi. FIR’s have been lodged & Muhammad Shehzad S/o. Muhammad Siraj was arrested from Moulding Factory.

On another occassion, the team conducted three joint raids in Cheese making workshop, Milk shop & Color Bhatti at Orangi Town, Nusrat Bhutto Colony & F.B. Area Karachi. Culprits were using gas directly through service line. Disconnections were done on spot done & FIR’s have been lodged & Muhammad Taufeeq S/o. Muhammad Ashiq was arrested from Cheese making workshop. Appropriate claims will be raise accordingly.

Whereas, at New Prince Dry Cleaners & Tandoor at Malir & Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi customers were found to have reversed their meter readings. A 20 KVA generator was also being used in Dry Cleaner Shop from domestic meter.

In another raid, it was found that 36 customers were using gas from domestic meters for commercial purposes at North Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Korangi & Landhi. Gas meters of these residents were disconnected on the spot, while 2 of the gas thieves involved in this crime were arrested, and FIRs were raised against 8 culprits. Claims will be accordingly.

It should be noted that SSGC teams are taking aggressive steps in gas theft infested areas with the special help and full coordination of Local Police and will continue to eliminate this evil from the society. The Company requests its esteemed customers to come forward and report incidences of gas theft in their communities so that this evil can be uprooted from society.