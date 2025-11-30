Karachi: Severe flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have caused widespread devastation across Sri Lanka. The Disaster Management Centre reports a rapidly escalating toll, with figures reaching over 159 people killed and more than 200 still missing as of late Saturday.

The disaster has inflicted extensive damage on homes, agriculture, and infrastructure nationwide. Over 833,000 individuals (or more than 230,000 families) have been affected, forcing tens of thousands to seek refuge in emergency shelters. While the storm moves away, the government has declared a state of emergency to expedite recovery.

Relief & Assistance Details

The Government of Sri Lanka has appealed for international assistance and established official accounts for financial contributions:

Currency | Account Name Account Number Bank/Details

US Dollar Central Bank of Sri Lanka 04015541 Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, New York

Routing Number: 021001033 |

SWIFT: BKTRUS33XXX

| Sri Lankan Rupee | Deputy Secretary to the Treasury 2026450 | Bank of Ceylon, Taprobane branch

SWIFT: BCEYLKLX .

Critical Material Requirements

For those wishing to provide material aid, the government has published a list of essential items. Donors should note that the Government of Sri Lanka, regrettably, cannot bear the cost of air/sea transportation but will facilitate rapid customs clearance.

Key Emergency Response Equipment Needed:

Life-saving gear: Life Jackets (1,435), Head Mount Torches (1,250), Search Lights (585), Rescue Rope (100), Rescue Tubes (350), Safety Helmets (750).

Infrastructure/Recovery: Gum Boots (7,500), Submersible Water Pumps (750), Mobile Water Pumps (50), Generators (250), Mobile Toilets (500), Boats with 40+HP Engine (50), Mini Excavators (60).

Agriculture Sector Urgent Rehabilitation Funding:

Funds are needed for the rehabilitation of affected paddy lands, crops, minor tanks, anicuts, and irrigation systems.

The re-cultivation of 510,000 hectares of washed-off paddy lands urgently requires large quantities of Urea (112,000MT), TSP (30,000MT), and MOP (30,000MT) fertilizer.

Consulate Contact

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Karachi has nominated the following officers as Coordinating Officers for flood relief operations:

Mr. Sanjeewa Pattiwila, Consul General: WhatsApp – +923002755775

Ms. Chathuni Subasinghe, Attaché: WhatsApp – +94712702574

