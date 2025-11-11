KARACHI: Consul General of Sri Lanka P.K. Sanjeewa Pattiwila, while underscoring the need to look beyond the existing trade basket and explore untapped sectors for collaboration, stated that the private sectors of Sri Lanka and Pakistan can particularly thrive in agri-based industries, seafood, spices, animal feed, value-added seafood, construction, and information technology.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Sri Lankan Envoy noted that while the balance of trade currently favors Pakistan, there exists tremendous potential for Sri Lankan entrepreneurs to explore and fully leverage the opportunities available under the FTA. “Our trade portfolio is diverse, comprising tea, coconut products, MDF boards, rubber products, and surgical goods from Sri Lanka, while Pakistan exports woven fabrics, cement, pharmaceuticals, rice, cereals, and dry fish to Sri Lanka”, he added.

President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhani, Former President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Chairman Diplomatic Missions & Embassies and Liaison Subcommittee Ahsan Arshad Sheikh, KCCI Executive Members were also present on the occasion.

Sri Lankan CG observed that for over seven decades, relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been guided by mutual respect, deep understanding, and excellent cooperation. “While our formal diplomatic relations were established 77 years ago, our historical connection goes beyond that, rooted in shared culture, religion, and traditions”, he noted.

“Our bilateral relations today remain constructive, solid, and longstanding across the political, economic, cultural, and security spheres. At every crucial juncture in history, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have stood by each other with unwavering solidarity”, he emphasized, adding that Pakistan continues to be Sri Lanka’s second-largest trading partner in the South Asian region.

Referring to tourism, he invited the people of Pakistan to select Sri Lanka as their preferred travel destination, while encouraging Sri Lankan tourists to also visit Pakistan to experience its scenic beauty and cultural richness.

Discussing Sri Lanka’s economic outlook, he stated, “The investment climate in Sri Lanka has become increasingly attractive due to a liberalized foreign investment regime, supportive government policies, strategic location, and an educated and adaptable workforce. Sri Lanka is now recognized as one of the most promising investment destinations in South Asia, with a strong and resilient economy projected for growth.”

While affirming his commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment through joint promotional programs, Sri Lankan CG invited business community to attend the forthcoming Economic and Investment Summit 2025, organized by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce at Shangri-La Colombo on December 2–3, 2025, to witness how Sri Lanka is advancing its investment agenda.

Chairman Businessmen Group(BMG) Zubair Motiwala, who joined the meeting via Zoom, noted that the existing trade volume between Pakistan and Sri Lanka does not reflect the true potential of both countries. “There is immense scope for enhancing our bilateral trade as both countries have numerous products to offer each other. We must identify opportunities where Sri Lanka can substitute its imports from other countries with Pakistani products”, he emphasized.

Referring to the tea trade, he noted that there was a time when Ceylon Tea enjoyed great popularity in Pakistan, but over the years, it has largely been replaced by Kenyan tea, which has captured the local market. “Unfortunately, we do not see any strong effort from Sri Lanka to revive its share in Pakistan’s tea market or to highlight the unique qualities that differentiate Ceylon Tea from other origins”, he observed in addition to highlighting similar missed opportunities in coconut and coconut powder exports.

Expressing concern over the limited trade volume, he said, “The actual potential of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is US$5 billion, yet our current figures remain in mere millions, which is disappointing.” He suggested that increased exchanges of cultural, tourism, and business delegations would help strengthen mutual understanding and open new avenues of cooperation. “We at KCCI are keen to send a business delegation to Sri Lanka, but we also invite a Sri Lankan trade delegation to visit Karachi and witness firsthand the opportunities that exist here”, he added.

Highlighting the decline in textile exports to Sri Lanka, Chairman BMG pointed out that Pakistan’s dyed and printed fabrics, once exported in significant quantities to support Sri Lanka’s garment industry, have seen a reduction. He urged both sides to examine and address the reasons behind this decline.

In conclusion, Zubair Motiwala underscored the need for Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to assure the business communities of both nations that their governments stand firmly behind them. “We must show that we mean business and are determined to strengthen economic ties. Before organizing any high-level visits, both sides should conduct a detailed review of the past decade’s trade trends to identify reasons behind the decline and develop actionable strategies. Only through informed dialogue and joint commitment can we ensure a mutually beneficial partnership between Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” he said.

President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while welcoming the Sri Lankan CG, Pakistan and Sri Lanka share a long history of friendship, mutual respect, and goodwill at the people-to-people level, which provides a strong foundation for deeper economic cooperation.

He reaffirmed that Sri Lanka has always been a valued partner for Pakistan within the SAARC region, and KCCI remains committed to supporting every effort aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment. “Karachi, being the economic heart of Pakistan and home to a vibrant private sector, serves as the gateway for regional commerce. We see tremendous potential for expanding trade in textiles, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, logistics, tourism, ICT, and services”, he added.

President KCCI emphasized that Pakistani investors are eager to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka, while KCCI warmly welcomes Sri Lankan businesses seeking to collaborate with Karachi’s industrial and commercial sectors. “Your presence today encourages dialogue and builds confidence for future partnerships. We appreciate the efforts of the Sri Lankan Consulate in promoting trade facilitation, resolving business issues, and bringing the private sectors of both countries closer,” he said.