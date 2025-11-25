Karachi: The SRF Pakistan Style Runway Fashion Show Season 17 was held with great success at

DHA Creek Club Karachi, organized by renowned fashion coordinator Zia Zafar. The event added

another milestone to SRF’s 17-year journey of promoting Pakistan’s fashion industry and

showcasing emerging talent.

Top female models and actors, including Sadia Imam, Mathira, Benita David, Feroza

Muhammad, Sidra Sajid, and Yumna Irfan, graced the runway with captivating performances.

Male models and actors Taqi Ahmed, Fuzaan Khan, Shoaib Hassan, Yawar Inam, Adil Khan,

Ahmed Aadi, and Waqas Ali also delivered impressive presentations on the ramp.

The event’s official jewellery partner was Image Jewellers by Junaid Iqbal. Seemi Beauty Salon

managed the backstage makeup, while Axe Men Salon handled the men’s grooming team.

SRF17 displayed stunning fashion collections by the official designers: Zufaha, Fashion Zone,

Amna & Sana, Rivaj Men’s Wear, and K. Yousuf, featuring a diverse showcase of bridal and

formal wear.

SRF Pakistan CEO and Chief Organizer Zia Zafar, while addressing the gathering, said: “For the

past 17 years, we have been organizing SRF shows successfully and consistently. This

achievement is the result of dedicated teamwork. My goal has always been to promote

designers and models through the SRF platform. Pakistan’s fashion industry is growing rapidly,

and such events create strong opportunities for new talent.”

Actress and model Sadia Imam, while sharing her thoughts, said: “Events like SRF17 should

continue to be held regularly. Karachi is my city, and I want to see its charm and cultural

vibrancy return. Fashion shows not only support the industry but also help revive the city’s

spirit.”

Model Benita David also praised SRF, stating that it is a credible name in fashion events and has

always encouraged models and designers.

The show was attended by RK Media PR’s Chief Executive, Rais Khan, the official media partner

for SRF17.

Adding to the glamor, singer Misha Qasim mesmerized the audience with her soulful musical

performance, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

The event concluded with appreciation from the fashion community, further strengthening SRF

Pakistan’s position as one of the leading platforms in the country’s growing fashion landscape.

