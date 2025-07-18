Karachi, July 18, 2025 – Spotify’s RADAR Pakistan returns this quarter, spotlighting Afusic as its latest featured artist. Afusic is one of the country’s most compelling emerging voices in the indie music scene, and this milestone marks a significant moment in his rapidly rising career with his viral track “Pal Pal” being featured on the “RADAR Pakistan” playlist.



Affan Khan, better known as Afusic, has been active in the local music scene since 2020, drawing initial inspiration from his father, Jameel Khan. In a short time span, the young artist has carved a unique following for himself blending South Asian music with contemporary hip-hop and pop. The popularity of his music is quite clearly reflected in the data released by Spotify, showcasing the surge in his listenership growing by over 440,000% in streams since its first playlist appearance on February 17 on “Fresh Finds Pakistan.” Affan Khan, better known as Afusic, has been active in the local music scene since 2020, drawing initial inspiration from his father, Jameel Khan. In a short time span, the young artist has carved a unique following for himself blending South Asian music with contemporary hip-hop and pop. The popularity of his music is quite clearly reflected in the data released by Spotify, showcasing the surge in his listenership growing by over 440,000% in streams since its first playlist appearance on February 17 on “Fresh Finds Pakistan.”



Since April 2025, Afusic has witnessed an audience growth of more than 1,200%, which showcases a growing fan base that is not only appreciating but loving his genre of music. His music has landed on nearly 270,000 playlists, reflecting a groundswell of listener support that extends beyond borders. In the past 28 days alone, the demographic breakdown of his global audience reveals a strong connection with younger listeners, 60% male and 40% female, led by the 18–24 age group, followed closely by 25–34-year-olds.



Expressing excitement on his journey from a Fresh Finds artist to RADAR Pakistan, Afusic noted; “Being selected as Spotify’s RADAR Pakistan artist is a huge moment for me. RADAR is an incredible platform that shines a light on independent artists and helps us reach new audiences, while also giving fans a chance to connect with who we are beyond the music. I’m truly grateful for the support Spotify has shown me—watching ‘Pal Pal’ grow from Fresh Finds to Hot Hits Pakistan shows just how powerful this journey can be.”