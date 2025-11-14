Karachi, November, 2025 — With the wedding season in full swing across Pakistan, Spotify is amping up the celebrations with the country’s favourite beats. The nation’s listening patterns reveal just how central music is to every Shaadi moment. According to Spotify data, searches for wedding-related keywords rise by nearly 20% during the September–February period each year (2022–2025), while user-created wedding playlists have surged by a remarkable 330% since 2022.

More than ever, the trends show that listeners are taking control of their soundtracks, crafting personalized playlists that match the vibe of every function. The sound of today’s Pakistani wedding is a lively blend of Bollywood, Desi Pop, Dance, Bhangra, and Disco, with the 2010s emerging as the most-featured decade in user compilations. From local favourites like “Nach Punjaban” by Abrar Ul Haq, “Haye Dil” by Jimmy Khan, and “Shakar Wandaan” by Asrar, to global party anthems such as “London Thumakda”, “Gallan Goodiyaan”, and “Sadi Gali”, listeners are blending nostalgia with high-energy hits. During the last wedding season (September 2024–February 2025), streams of these user-created playlists were almost 30% higher compared to the rest of the year.

At the heart of these celebrations lies Spotify’s Shaadi hub, the go-to destination for every wedding playlist, from mehndi nights to dance floor showstoppers. Streams of the Shaadi hub playlists in Pakistan jumped by 65% during last year's wedding season, reflecting the growing love for curated, localized soundtracks. Designed to celebrate Pakistan’s rich wedding culture, the Shaadi hub captures the spirit of every festivity and connects music lovers through shared rhythms and emotions.

Inside the hub, some songs have become pure Shaadi essentials. The “Mehndi Hits” playlist leads with tracks like “Maghron La” by Rozeo and Sabri Sisters, “Mehndi” by Jawad Ahmad, and “Ballay Ballay” by Shiraz Uppal and Harshdeep Kaur, while “Shaadi Hits” keeps crowds moving with “Chhalawa” by Wajahat Rauf and “Desi Thumka” by Nouman Khalid.

Interestingly, the celebration does not stop at Pakistan’s borders. Spotify data shows strong listenership from countries including the USA, UK, Canada, and the UAE, proving that wherever Pakistanis go, their wedding beats follow.

The rhythm peaks on weekend nights, with Saturday and Sunday evenings between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. seeing the highest surge in wedding playlist streams. These are the moments when dance floors fill up, the music takes over, and celebrations truly come alive.

Beyond the data, one thing stands out: Pakistani weddings are where tradition meets modern taste, and music bridges that beautifully. Through its Shaadi hub, Spotify continues to celebrate local culture by soundtracking the most unforgettable moments for millions of listeners, at home and around the world.

Listen to the Shaadi hub playlists on Spotify here.

* Wedding season in Pakistan refers to the months between September and February.

