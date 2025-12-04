KARACHI, DECEMBER 04, 2025 – Spotify’s biggest global moment is back — more captivating, more layered, and more revealing than ever before. And this year, Pakistan made sure its voice was heard. 2025 Wrapped reveals that Talha Anjum has once again emerged as Top Pakistani Artist for the second year in a row. His continued rise reflects a year in which love for local music surged, with Pakistani music consumption up 70%.

Top Artists

Joining Anjum at the top are Umair and Hasan Raheem, while icons Atif Aslam and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan continue to hold strong. Listeners also showed love to Maanu , Bayaan , Afusic , AliSoomroMusic , and Annural Khalid , signaling a scene where generations blend and new stars continue to break through.

Top Songs

The Top Pakistani Songs tell an equally expressive story. “ Jhol ” by Maanu and Annural Khalid holds onto the number one spot, followed by “ Pal Pal ” by Afusic and AliSoomroMusic and “ Maand ” by Bayaan , Hasan Raheem and Rovalio . Rounding out the top five are “ Departure Lane ” by Talha Anjum and Umair , and “ Wishes ” by Hasan Raheem , Umair and Talwiinder . Together, these tracks show a strong shift fueled by a new wave of younger artists, each adding their own fresh sound and capturing the evolving interests of local audiences.

Top Albums

The Top Pakistani Albums highlight a year of strong interest in new local releases and fan-favourite mainstays. Safar by Bayaan takes the top spot, followed by My Terrible Mind from Talha Anjum and Umair , ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR by Umair , and Open Letter by Talha Anjum and Umair , a lineup that mirrors the rising passion for hip-hop in Pakistan, with the genre growing 35% this year. Fans also revisited modern favourites with Unforgettable by Imran Khan and Gunkali (Original Score) by Kaavish , while embracing new releases such as Dil Kay Parday by Hasan Raheem and thikaana by Maanu .

A Personalized User Experience

This year, the personalized user experience of Wrapped introduces new ways for fans to show off their year — blending the classic features they love with a wave of new experiences designed to connect and dig deeper into the stories and moments that defined their year. Alongside fan-favourites like Top Artists, Top Songs, and Top Genres, new features like Wrapped Party, Listening Archive, and Listening Age turn personal listening moments into shared celebrations, connecting listeners in exciting new ways. It’s Wrapped, but more expressive, more revealing, and more unmistakably you.

Eligible users can now access their personalized 2025 Wrapped Experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). Make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version to access Wrapped via the feed on Home.

Check out the official 2025 Wrapped hub on Spotify’s For the Record blog for all the details on this year’s official Top Lists, brand campaign, and user and creator experiences.

Top Pakistani Artists of 2025

Top Pakistani Songs 2025

Top Pakistani Albums 2025