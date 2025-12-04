KARACHI, DECEMBER 04, 2025 – Spotify’s biggest global moment is back — more captivating, more layered, and more revealing than ever before. And this year, Pakistan made sure its voice was heard. 2025 Wrapped reveals that Talha Anjum has once again emerged as Top Pakistani Artist for the second year in a row. His continued rise reflects a year in which love for local music surged, with Pakistani music consumption up 70%.
Top Artists
Joining Anjum at the top are Umair and Hasan Raheem, while icons Atif Aslam and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan continue to hold strong. Listeners also showed love to Maanu, Bayaan, Afusic, AliSoomroMusic, and Annural Khalid, signaling a scene where generations blend and new stars continue to break through.
Top Songs
The Top Pakistani Songs tell an equally expressive story. “Jhol” by Maanu and Annural Khalid holds onto the number one spot, followed by “Pal Pal” by Afusic and AliSoomroMusic and “Maand” by Bayaan, Hasan Raheem and Rovalio. Rounding out the top five are “Departure Lane” by Talha Anjum and Umair, and “Wishes” by Hasan Raheem, Umair and Talwiinder. Together, these tracks show a strong shift fueled by a new wave of younger artists, each adding their own fresh sound and capturing the evolving interests of local audiences.
Top Albums
The Top Pakistani Albums highlight a year of strong interest in new local releases and fan-favourite mainstays. Safar by Bayaan takes the top spot, followed by My Terrible Mind from Talha Anjum and Umair, ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR by Umair, and Open Letter by Talha Anjum and Umair, a lineup that mirrors the rising passion for hip-hop in Pakistan, with the genre growing 35% this year. Fans also revisited modern favourites with Unforgettable by Imran Khan and Gunkali (Original Score) by Kaavish, while embracing new releases such as Dil Kay Parday by Hasan Raheem and thikaana by Maanu.
A Personalized User Experience
This year, the personalized user experience of Wrapped introduces new ways for fans to show off their year — blending the classic features they love with a wave of new experiences designed to connect and dig deeper into the stories and moments that defined their year. Alongside fan-favourites like Top Artists, Top Songs, and Top Genres, new features like Wrapped Party, Listening Archive, and Listening Age turn personal listening moments into shared celebrations, connecting listeners in exciting new ways. It’s Wrapped, but more expressive, more revealing, and more unmistakably you.
Eligible users can now access their personalized 2025 Wrapped Experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). Make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version to access Wrapped via the feed on Home.
Check out the official 2025 Wrapped hub on Spotify’s For the Record blog for all the details on this year’s official Top Lists, brand campaign, and user and creator experiences.
2025 SPOTIFY WRAPPED TOP PAKISTANI ARTISTS, SONGS & ALBUMS
Top Pakistani Artists of 2025
- Talha Anjum
- Umair
- Hasan Raheem
- Atif Aslam
- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
- Maanu
- Bayaan
- Afusic
- AliSoomroMusic
- Annural Khalid
Top Pakistani Songs 2025
- “Jhol” by Maanu and Annural Khalid
- “Pal Pal” by Afusic, AliSoomroMusic
- “Maand” by Bayaan, Hasan Raheem, Rovalio
- “Departure Lane” by Talha Anjum, Umair
- “Wishes” by Hasan Raheem, Umair, Talwiinder
- “Pal Pal (with Talwiinder)” by Afusic, AliSoomroMusic
- “Heer” by Ali & Shjr, Haider Ali
- “Nahin Milta” by Bayaan
- “Bikhra” by Abdul Hannan, Rovalio
- “OBVIOUS (feat. Hasan Raheem)” by Umair
Top Pakistani Albums 2025
- Safar by Bayaan
- My Terrible Mind by Talha Anjum, Umair
- ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR by Umair
- Open Letter by Talha Anjum, Umair
- Unforgettable by Imran Khan
- Gunkali (Original Score) by Kaavish
- Dil Kay Parday by Hasan Raheem
- Bol (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali
- thikaana by Maanu
- Superstar by Bilal Saeed
