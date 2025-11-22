Karachi, November 21, 2025 – Spotify has announced the rollout of a new in-app integration with TuneMyMusic, making it easier than ever for listeners to transfer playlists from other streaming platforms directly into their Spotify library.

With nearly 9 billion playlists created on Spotify, these collections carry years of personal memories and discoveries. This new feature ensures that no favorites are lost — offering a simple, built-in way for users to bring the music they love to Spotify.

Here’s how it works:

Head to Your Library in the Spotify mobile app and scroll to the bottom.

Tap “Import your music” and follow the prompts to connect with TuneMyMusic.

Choose the platform you’d like to transfer from, and watch your playlists appear in Spotify.

Once their music collections are in, listeners are unlocking a range of new and existing features to get more out of their playlists: from collaborative tools and personalized recommendations like daylist and Release Radar to newer features like playlist mixing transitions, all part of Spotify’s latest innovations designed to make playlists more dynamic, creative, and immersive.

For more details, check out Spotify’s For the Record blog post here.