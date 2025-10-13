KARACHI: During the All Karachi Shaheed Akbar Nagori and Shaheed Abdullah Nagori Memorial Football Tournament 2025, Chief Executive of RK Sports Management, Rais Khan, visited Kakri Ground, Lyari, where he witnessed an exciting match between Pak Sports Football Club and Young PIB FC.

The match began with great enthusiasm as both teams displayed excellent skills and determination. However, Pak Sports Football Club showcased exceptional performance and secured a 2–0 victory. Both goals were scored by the team’s rising striker Anzala, whose remarkable footwork and striking abilities won the hearts of the spectators.

The event was graced by Saqib Waheed as the Chief Guest, while Pak Sports officials including General Secretary Naveed Baloch, President Dad Muhammad, Vice President

Fida Baloch, Chairman Adnan Abdul Samad, Vice Chairman Latif Chacho, and Naveed Baggi were also present.

Participants lauded the splendid performance of the Pak Sports players and expressed satisfaction over the continuous efforts being made for the promotion and development of football in the region.

