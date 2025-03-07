KARACHI, March 7, 2025 – Member of National Assembly and President Karachi Hockey Association (KHA), Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, along with Senior Vice President, KHA, Latafat Shah, Congress Member KHA, Junaid Aslam, including International Hockey Player Muhammad Ali and Anchor Yahya Hussaini, met with the Chancellor of the Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, to discuss enhancing the athletic involvement and promote a healthy lifestyle among students. The meeting focused on collaborative initiatives and aimed at increasing students’ engagement in sports activities.

During the discussion, Izhar ul Hassan emphasized the importance of sports in fostering teamwork, leadership, and resilience among students. “Sports are not just about competition; they are about building character and creating a sense of community. I believe that by enhancing our sports programs, we can positively influence students’ academic performance and overall well-being,” he stated.

Expressing enthusiasm for the proposed initiatives, Chancellor Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan said that Sir Syed University is committed to providing a well-rounded education, which includes physical fitness and recreational opportunities. Sports play a crucial role in the development of the students. Collaborating with KHA opens up new avenues for our sports programs, and we are excited about the potential for increased participation,” Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan remarked.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to work together closely, aiming to create a vibrant sports culture at SSUET. Both Izhar ul Hassan and Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan were optimistic that these efforts will not only inspire students to engage in sports but will also cultivate a lifelong appreciation for fitness and health.