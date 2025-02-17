Karachi: The Brand Fest – Family Shopping Festival kicked off in grand style ate Habitt City Mall, bringing together leading brands, entrepreneurs, and families for a vibrant pre-Ramadan shopping and entertainment experience. Organized by Smart Business Group in collaboration with Biz Grip Solutions, the event was honored by the presence of Syeda Tehseen Abidi, Spokesperson of the Sindh Government, who served as the Chief Guest.

She said that In line with the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to empower women and expand their economic opportunities, Syeda Tehseen Abidi inaugurated the festival and emphasized the importance of platforms like The Brand Fest in fostering business growth, particularly among women entrepreneurs.

“The Sindh government is committed to supporting initiatives that uplift women and promote entrepreneurship. Events like The Brand Fest not only strengthen local businesses but also create opportunities for women to thrive in the marketplace,” stated Syeda Tehseen Abidi during her address.

The festival offered a unique experience, featuring a diverse range of shopping stalls, entertainment activities, and networking opportunities for business owners. With a strong media presence, the event successfully amplified its message of community spirit and economic development.

Organizers Erum Arshad (CEO, Smart Business Group & EEP) and Maryam Hina (CEO, Biz Grip Solutions) expressed their gratitude to the media and attendees for making the event a success. They reiterated their commitment to promoting local businesses and empowering women entrepreneurs in alignment with PPP’s progressive vision.

The prominent TV actress Asma Saif, said this type events it’s encourage up coming women enterpenur’s

PML (F) leader Nida Khan, congratulate organizers to boots women’s enterpenur’s

Also in attendance were other distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Abdul Salam Dadabhoy (CEO Dadabhoy Group of Companies) and renowned industry leaders such as Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan (Country Head, Salman’s), Mr. Karim Teli (Managing Director, Igloo), Saad Bin Aziz (CEO, Urdu Academy), Mr. Furqan Bilal (CEO, TFS School Systems), and Mr. Razzak Pardesi (CEO, IHRI).