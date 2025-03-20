Karachi : MPA Muhammad Farooq Awan’s speech regarding the problems of the region in the Sindh Assembly yesterday, important welfare and social figures of the region have thanked the MPA from the People’s Party leader and the spiritual leader of the region, AD Chandio, in a meeting. What we have been holding in our hearts for 30 years, our MPA Muhammad Farooq Awan has highlighted on a public platform and given voice to our words. Therefore, we deeply appreciate his speech and choice of words. By the way, this area of Korangi is becoming more expensive and prominent than Defense. In which hospitals, universities, and TV channels have been established, but its basic problems and infrastructure are in ruins, and no one has been able to take this narrative to the government chambers, as Farooq Awan has shown. No one could highlight the poor condition of the roads, rivers, schools, and the area’s compactness, sewage, water, and traffic. Which our MPA has expressed in simple Urdu, we support his thoughtful thinking. Not only we, but our future generations will also be grateful to them. We pray that Allah Almighty may elevate his thinking and thoughts and we also request the government to make him a part of the provincial cabinet, taking into consideration such a capable personality. AD Chandio thanked all the personalities and promised that the PPP and our MPA Muhammad Farooq Awan will definitely work day and night for the development and progress of the people of the area.