Karachi (Staff Reporter) A magnificent Islamic exhibition titled “From the Beginning of Creation to the End of the Universe” was held at Al-Huda International School DHA Campus. The event presented the stages of the universe’s inception to its conclusion from an Islamic perspective in a comprehensive and unique manner.

The exhibition featured various informative panels, interactive sessions, and captivating models, which introduced the attendees to a beautiful blend of Islamic teachings and modern scientific discoveries. People of all ages and backgrounds participated in large numbers.

The purpose of the exhibition was to present Islamic teachings in a simple and effective manner while promoting intellectual and academic awareness. Attendees also benefited from multimedia presentations based on modern scientific revelations and Islamic teachings.

The Chief Guest of the event was Clifton Defence Community (CDC) President Abdul Rahman. Other distinguished guests included Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Junaid Alam, Senior Vice President Fahad Ilyas Nainitalwala, Executive Director DHA Education Brigadier Younus, SDPO Darakhshan Sub-Division Police ASP Manisha Rupeta, social and business personality Sajjad Shaukat, Event Manager and Head Asma Siddiqui, Operational Lead Naheed Khan, DHA Campus Branch Head Shazia Kashif, Team Lead Yasmeen Naveed, Advisory Lead, Marketing and Sponsorship In-charge Madhat Hanif, and several others.

On this occasion, Chief Guest Abdul Rahman praised the hard work of teachers and students, calling this academic effort a shining example for modern educational institutions. He emphasized that Pakistan is rich in talent, and every individual, especially the youth, is blessed with natural abilities.

He further expressed that the Islamic exhibition was a commendable initiative. The participation of art enthusiasts and professionals from various fields added to the event’s brilliance.

He also stated that Al-Huda International School is a unique institution that integrates Islamic and contemporary education, providing students with modern knowledge in a peaceful environment.

The exhibition successfully combined Islamic teachings, scientific facts, and intellectual research, opening new avenues for reflection and thought. He expressed hope for the continued organization of such valuable events in the future.