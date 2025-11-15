Muslim Bands aims to promote charitable activities for sustainable development Fawad Sheikh.

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus District 3271, social organization Muslim Hands and Disabled Welfare Association organized a ceremony at KMC Sports Complex to distribute 120 wheelchairs among special people. The chief guest was Najmi Alam. On this occasion, Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus President Fawad Sheikh, regional manager Sindh of social organization Muslim Bends Syed Adeel Ehsan, regional program coordinator Danish Irfan, the only special social leader nominated for the Presidential Award Tamgha Imtiaz – Javed Raees, Kausar, Aslam, Syed Khurram Anis, Syed Turab Shah, Aslam Khaliq, Shoaib Arif, Zareen Ansari, Fahad Ansari, Aina Haider, Senior Vice President Kai Zahid Hameed and others were also present. Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest Najmi Alam said that special people are an important part of the society and we should provide them with every possible facility to live a dignified life. “It is everyone’s shared responsibility He said that the provision of wheelchairs is not only a welfare act but also an important step towards the autonomy of special people. Javed Raees appealed to the Sindh government and philanthropists to play their role in increasing the education, employment and training opportunities of special people. On this occasion, Fawad Sheikh, President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus, said that the aim of Muslim Hands is to promote welfare activities for sustainable development. He said that the organization is working on various projects for education, health, employment and rehabilitation of disabled people across the country. He appreciated the courage of the special people and said that their achievements are an example for the society. On the occasion of the ceremony, Deputy Governor Karachi District 3271 M. Ali Haider said that the distribution of wheelchairs is the best example of service to humanity, which plays an important role in empowering the weak and deserving people of the society. He said that it is the joint responsibility of all of us to take care of the needs of the disabled, and such measures not only make their lives easier, but also make their lives easier. M Ali Haider appreciated this effort and added that such practical steps are a true example of human compassion and social good. On this occasion, Syed Adeel Ehsan, Regional Manager Sindh of the social organization Muslim Bends, said that such projects run in collaboration with Rotary Club Karachi Nexus and Muslim Hands are a great example of social harmony. He said that such campaigns will be launched in more cities in the coming days campaigns will be launched in more cities so that facilities can be provided to as many special people as possible. On this occasion, Danish Irfan, Regional Program Coordinator of the organization Muslim Bands, said that meeting the needs of special people is one of the top priorities of our organization. The purpose of providing wheelchairs is to empower them and make their daily lives easier. Muslim Bands is working on various projects for the welfare and rehabilitation of disabled people across the country, and we will continue such programs in the future so that as many people as possible can benefit from this facility. On this occasion, the social organization Muslim Bands expressed its commitment to provide 50 electric wheelchairs in the future. Presidential Award on the occasion of the ceremony Javed Raees, the only special social leader nominated for the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, said that wheelchair distribution is a great act of service to humanity, which encourages disabled people to live a dignified life. He said that such initiatives are very important to promote equality and social harmony in the society. At the end of the ceremony, wheelchairs were distributed among special people and the participants appreciated this initiative.