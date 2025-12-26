Special Message by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Relief, Abdul Jabbar Khan, on the 18th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

On the occasion of the 18th death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Jamhooriat Benazir Bhutto, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Relief Abdul Jabbar Khan said in his message that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was not only the pride of the Pakistan Peoples Party but a shared national asset, a shining symbol of democratic struggle, and the true reflection of the people-oriented philosophy of the Bhutto family, who translated the vision of her great father, Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the hopes of the people into practical politics with courage, sacrifice, and fearless leadership. He said that Quaid-e-Awam gave the country its Constitution, political awareness, and the principle of people’s sovereignty, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto kept this vision alive through resistance against dictatorship, democratic perseverance, and selfless public service. Abdul Jabbar Khan stated that the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, in extremely difficult and delicate circumstances, safeguarded democracy from derailment and ensured continuity of the democratic system, which stands as a historic and unforgettable achievement. He added that today the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the true custodian of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s ideological legacy, the Bhutto family’s people-centric politics, and a modern democratic vision, actively playing a dynamic role in leading the youth, farmers, workers, and marginalized segments of society towards progress, equality, and prosperity. He further said that under the leadership of Sindh, the provincial government is implementing welfare, relief, and development initiatives in line with the people-friendly philosophy of the Bhutto family, and as a team, they are working day and night to translate the leadership’s vision into ground realities. He emphasized that whether during natural disasters or public hardships, the presence of Sindh’s relief machinery at the forefront is clear evidence that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s mission of public service continues in practical form even today. Abdul Jabbar Khan concluded by saying that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party has always given priority to reconciliation, democratic continuity, and public interest over personal politics, and this political wisdom has kept the party alive in the hearts of the people in every era. He reaffirmed the resolve that under the ideology of Quaid-e-Awam, the great sacrifices of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the political wisdom of President Asif Ali Zardari, and the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the people’s and democratic mission of the Pakistan Peoples Party will be carried forward successfully, as this alone guarantees the survival of democracy and true service to the people.

by : The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Relief, Abdul Jabbar Khan