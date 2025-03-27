Karachi, Mar 27 (APP): Special Dua and spiritual congregations were held across the country on the eve of “Shab e Qadar” and prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country and the nation.

On the 27th night of Ramadan, on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, Mufti Muhammad Sohail Raza Amjadi prayed and addressed the gathering after the Isha prayers here at Jamia Masjid Eidgah M A Jinnah Road.

Mufti Muhammad Sohail Raza Amjadi said that Pakistan is the only state whose foundation is based on “Kalima e Tayaba”. Pakistan came into existence on the 27th night of Ramadan in 1947 in exchange for the sacrifices of our elders.

On the 27th night, Mufti Muhammad Sohail Raza Amjadi offered special prayers for the security, prosperity, peace and development of the country and the nation.

The prayer ceremony also called for brotherhood, unity and progress in the Muslim Ummah and for the Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir.

Mufti Sohail Raza said that the state of Pakistan was facing internal and external threats today, for which we have to stand shoulder to shoulder with our forces and defend it. The public should stay away from divisive and anti-state narratives.