Karachi Pakistan : SPARK Visa Consulting Pvt Ltd organized 56th Study Abroad and Immigration Expo on 13th December 2024 at Movenpick Hotel, Karachi.

This signature expo provides a valuable platform for aspirants who are interested in pursuing educational opportunities, skilled and business immigration options abroad. The Russian centre for science and culture participated Ruslan M Prokhorov voice council director of Russian house in Karachi Pakistan Junaid Ahmed Khan President of All Pakistan Alliance media Fariha Aqib Assistant of Director of Russian house in Karachi Pakistan.