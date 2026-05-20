MADRID: Spain’s High Court has cleared Colombian pop star Shakira of tax fraud charges and overturned a €55 million ($64 million) fine imposed by Spanish tax authorities in 2021.

ECC Approves Transfer of PNSC Management Control to NLC

Advertisements

According to court documents reviewed by Reuters, the court also ordered Spain’s Treasury to refund more than €60 million ($70 million), including interest, to the singer.

Court Rejects Tax Residency Claim

The court ruled that Spanish authorities failed to prove that Shakira spent more than 183 days in Spain during 2011. Under Spanish law, a person must stay in the country for at least 183 days to qualify as a tax resident.

The ruling only covers the 2011 fiscal year and does not affect later tax years.

Previously, Spain’s tax agency argued that Shakira had strong ties to Spain through her relationship with former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Officials also claimed that the singer’s main activities were based in Spain at the time.

High Court Declares Fines Unlawful

However, the High Court rejected the tax agency’s position.

The judge stated that authorities based the penalties on assumptions instead of proven facts. The ruling declared the fines unlawful because officials could not establish Shakira’s tax residency for 2011.

Spain’s tax agency said it would challenge the verdict before the Supreme Court. Authorities added that they would not release any payment until the final ruling.

Shakira Calls Case an “Eight-Year Ordeal”

Shakira’s lawyer, Jose Luis Prada, welcomed the decision and described the case as an “eight-year ordeal.”

He said the ruling exposed weaknesses in the administrative process and reflected a lack of proper legal rigor.

In the same statement, Shakira said she hoped the verdict would help protect ordinary citizens from unfair treatment by authorities.

She argued that many people suffer financial and emotional damage while trying to prove their innocence.

Separate 2023 Tax Settlement Remains Unaffected

In November 2023, Shakira separately reached a deal with prosecutors in Barcelona over another tax case.

That case involved allegations that she failed to pay €14.5 million in Spanish income tax between 2012 and 2014.

Under the agreement, the singer accepted the charges and paid a fine exceeding €7.3 million to avoid trial.