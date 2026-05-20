S&P Global, along with the S&P Global Foundation, has expanded its “StepForward” initiative — a three-year, $10 million global program aimed at preparing young people for careers in an AI-driven economy.

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Launched in December 2025, the initiative focuses on delivering workforce readiness, digital literacy, and artificial intelligence education through global partnerships and skills-based volunteering by S&P Global employees.

Pakistan-Focused AI Learning in Urdu

Speaking in Karachi, S&P Global Pakistan Managing Director Mujeeb Zahur said the initiative will help expand “Urdu AI” programs to make artificial intelligence education more accessible in local language.

He said mobile-friendly Urdu-language courses will help youth across Pakistan develop practical AI, digital, and problem-solving skills, targeting more than one million learners globally within Urdu-speaking communities.

Partnerships with Global Education and Research Institutions

The StepForward initiative also includes collaboration with MIT Solve and the Essential Innovation Challenge, which identified six regional nonprofits working on workforce development tailored to local job markets.

Organizations including Generation and MIT RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) will receive funding to support AI-focused youth training and employment programs.

UN Youth Office to Support Global Outreach

The United Nations Youth Office will participate as a global collaborator, supporting awareness campaigns and digital outreach aimed at helping young people develop future-ready skills in rapidly changing labor markets.

Focus on Inclusive AI Skills Development

Urdu AI founder Qaisar Roonjha said the partnership ensures underserved communities can access AI education in their own language, reducing barriers to entry into the digital economy.

The program also aligns with S&P Global’s broader internal AI training initiatives, including EssentialTECH and “AI for Everyone,” aimed at enhancing workforce mobility and digital transformation within the company.