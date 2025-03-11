Renowned K-pop singer Wheesung has passed away at the age of 43. The artist was found dead at his home in Seoul on March 10, according to the latest reports.

While the official cause of death has not been disclosed, police confirmed that there are no signs of foul play.

His agency, Tajoy Entertainment, confirmed the tragic news, stating that the staff is in deep sorrow over his passing. “The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and later pronounced dead,” the agency representative shared.

Wheesung’s passing comes just a month after actress Kim Sae-Ron was found unresponsive at her apartment, adding to the string of recent tragedies in the South Korean entertainment industry.