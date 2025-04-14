“We are thrilled to unveil Source at the Textile Asia International Trade Fair, a premier event for the textile industry in Pakistan,” said Mian Asad Magoo, Chief Executive at Source.”This soft launch is a crucial step in our mission to transform the B2B trading landscape in Pakistan. We believe Source will empower businesses by providing them with the tools and network to thrive in a competitive market.”
- Transparency: Seamlessly connecting buyers and sellers, eliminating intermediaries, providing real-time market data and insights for informed decision-making.
- Efficient Procurement: Streamlining the sourcing process with user-friendly tools and features.
- Secure Transactions: Ensuring safe and reliable trading through a secure payment gateway.
- Convenience: Trading can be conducted 24/7 from anywhere in the world with a few clicks.
- Privacy: Security and safety of data and transactions remain totally confidential.
“The response we received at the Textile Asia International Trade Fair was overwhelmingly positive,” said Sultan Rehman, Director at Source. “We are confident that Source will become an invaluable asset for businesses across Pakistan, driving growth and fostering a more vibrant industrial ecosystem.”
Source plans to officially launch its platform and mobile app in the coming months, following further testing and feedback from early adopters. The company iscommitted to continuously enhancing its platform and expanding its reach to serve a wider range of industries, initially textiles, chemicals and polymers.
About Source:
Source is Pakistan’s first technology-driven B2B online trading platform, seamlessly connecting buyers and sellers of industrial raw materials. Owned and operated by ANH Digital Solutions (Private) Limited, Source aims to revolutionize the traditional trading landscape by providing a secure, transparent, and efficient marketplace.
