The event witnessed a strong interest from hundreds of attendees including key textile industry leaders, manufacturers, importers and traders, who were eager to learn more about the platform’s capabilities and potential benefits.Source representatives were on hand to provide live demonstrations showcasing the platform’s user-friendly interface and key functionalities, including product searching, order placement, and secure payment processing, and answer questions, highlighting the platform’s ease of use and efficiency

“The response we received at the Textile Asia International Trade Fair was overwhelmingly positive,” said Sultan Rehman, Director at Source. “We are confident that Source will become an invaluable asset for businesses across Pakistan, driving growth and fostering a more vibrant industrial ecosystem.”

Source plans to officially launch its platform and mobile app in the coming months, following further testing and feedback from early adopters. The company iscommitted to continuously enhancing its platform and expanding its reach to serve a wider range of industries, initially textiles, chemicals and polymers.

About Source:

Source is Pakistan’s first technology-driven B2B online trading platform, seamlessly connecting buyers and sellers of industrial raw materials. Owned and operated by ANH Digital Solutions (Private) Limited, Source aims to revolutionize the traditional trading landscape by providing a secure, transparent, and efficient marketplace.