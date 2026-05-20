Soneri Bank has achieved significant global recognition at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark Awards 2026, earning accolades across 11 major categories for its commitment to inclusive and sustainable banking practices.

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The bank was honored for excellence in areas including leadership accountability, recruitment, employee development, sustainability integration, customer service, and community engagement.

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Soneri Bank was represented at the awards ceremony by senior officials including Syed Naveed Ul Zafar (Head of Learning and Development), Dr. Sanya Shahid (Head of Marketing, Communications and Brand Management), and Amna Junaid (Manager Learning & Development & DEI), who received the awards on behalf of the institution.

Recognition Across Key DEI Categories

The bank was acknowledged in multiple strategic areas such as:

Vision, strategy and business impact

Leadership and accountability

Diversity, equity and inclusion implementation

Recruitment, retention and employee advancement

DEI learning and development

Sustainability integration

Community and philanthropic engagement

Customer service and marketing inclusion

Commitment to Inclusive Growth and Financial Access

With a network of over 675 branches across 270+ cities in Pakistan, Soneri Bank continues to focus on financial inclusion, sustainable growth, and customer-centric innovation.

Officials said the recognition reinforces the bank’s long-term commitment to embedding diversity and equity into its core business strategy and organizational culture.